Locus Chain Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. During the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. One Locus Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0308 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $64.17 million and $271,265.05 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain launched on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

