Lojas Renner (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.38. Approximately 132,081 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 481% from the average daily volume of 22,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lojas Renner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th.
Lojas Renner Trading Up 0.6 %
Lojas Renner Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.
Lojas Renner Company Profile
Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion and lifestyle company in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It engages in the trade of clothes and sports products, shoes, accessories, perfumery, domestic appliances, towels and linen, furniture, and decoration articles, as well as cosmetics.
