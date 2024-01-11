Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.25

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMFGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.25 and last traded at $26.25, with a volume of 4 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.25.

Loomis AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77.

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMFGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $685.34 million for the quarter.

About Loomis AB (publ)

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, physical foreign currency, ATMs, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, an end-to-end payment platform for merchants.

