Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Trading 5% Higher

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$11.55 and last traded at C$11.55. Approximately 1,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 3,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.00.

Los Andes Copper Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$341.07 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Los Andes Copper Company Profile

Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in Latin America. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

Further Reading

