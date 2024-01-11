Lucero Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lucero Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 83.9% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Lucero Energy Price Performance
Shares of PSHIF stock remained flat at C$0.43 on Thursday. 5,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,017. Lucero Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.31 and a 12-month high of C$0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.45.
About Lucero Energy
