Lucero Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lucero Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 83.9% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Lucero Energy Price Performance

Shares of PSHIF stock remained flat at C$0.43 on Thursday. 5,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,017. Lucero Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.31 and a 12-month high of C$0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.45.

About Lucero Energy

Lucero Energy Corp., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company was formerly known as PetroShale Inc and changed its name to Lucero Energy Corp.

