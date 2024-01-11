LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.27

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2708 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.

LuxUrban Hotels Price Performance

NASDAQ LUXHP opened at $24.75 on Thursday. LuxUrban Hotels has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.00.

About LuxUrban Hotels

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington DC, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

