LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.27

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2708 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.
LuxUrban Hotels Price Performance
NASDAQ LUXHP opened at $24.75 on Thursday. LuxUrban Hotels has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.00.
About LuxUrban Hotels
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than LuxUrban Hotels
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Scotts Miracle-Gro: Becoming favorite among agricultural stocks
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- AstraZeneca: Rebound in 2024 with double-digit earnings growth
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- CrowdStrike: analysts bullish, but is it the right time to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for LuxUrban Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LuxUrban Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.