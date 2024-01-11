MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Down 6.9%

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.09 and last traded at $10.10. 320,196 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 681,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded MacroGenics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim upgraded MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

MacroGenics Trading Down 4.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $643.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.18.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 41.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 18,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $190,310.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

See Also

