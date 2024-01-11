Maiar DEX (MEX) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $34.85 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $34.85 million and $109,038.96 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00018860 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,024.73 or 0.99967004 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00010850 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.55 or 0.00229249 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00009534 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000073 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

MEX is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000825 USD and is up 5.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $60,213.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.