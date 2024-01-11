Mainsail Financial Group LLC Sells 344 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in Prologis by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Prologis by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 4.4% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PLD stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.60. 551,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,659,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

