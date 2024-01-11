Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.16

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.16 and traded as low as $12.92. Man Wah shares last traded at $12.92, with a volume of 2,280 shares changing hands.

Man Wah Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Man Wah Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.3382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This is an increase from Man Wah’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Man Wah Company Profile

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

