Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Short Interest Up 887.5% in December

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 887.5% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Marfrig Global Foods Stock Down 5.2 %

MRRTY stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.81. 5,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,216. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55. Marfrig Global Foods has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $2.07.

About Marfrig Global Foods

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food sectors in Brazil and internationally. It produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as cattle, sheep, and fish, as well as plant and vegetable based proteins; and various ready-to-eat products, including frozen vegetables, lamb, fish, and sauces.

