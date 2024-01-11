Marietta Wealth Management LLC Purchases 11,565 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,565 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.7% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Parthenon LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 43,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 7,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 53,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 618,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,357,000 after acquiring an additional 25,946 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

IJR stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,979,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,812,572. The firm has a market cap of $72.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $110.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.66.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

