Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 100,097.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,846,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,261,791 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573,146 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Altria Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546,851 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Altria Group by 240.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,425,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,470,000 after buying an additional 3,126,027 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,228,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE MO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,029,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,539,021. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.76. The company has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

