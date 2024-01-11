Marino Stram & Associates LLC Sells 400 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHV. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.31. 818,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,678. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5039 per share. This represents a $6.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

