Marino Stram & Associates LLC Sells 80 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,268 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Tesla by 3.5% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $55,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth $1,314,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 72.4% in the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $6.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $227.05. 70,557,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,291,156. The company has a market capitalization of $721.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.60 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

