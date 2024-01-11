MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

MBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of MBIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on MBIA from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on MBIA from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

MBIA Stock Performance

MBI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.44. 816,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.08. MBIA has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $14.37.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($2.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($2.87). The business had revenue of $36.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MBIA will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MBIA

In related news, Director Richard C. Vaughan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $75,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,441.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MBIA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of MBIA by 9.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MBIA by 20.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of MBIA during the first quarter worth about $175,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MBIA by 148.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of MBIA by 105.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

