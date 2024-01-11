Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.36

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.36 and traded as high as $9.92. Medallion Financial shares last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 54,412 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Medallion Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $232.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $53.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Medallion Financial’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFIN. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial during the second quarter valued at about $456,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Medallion Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 79,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Medallion Financial by 64.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 13,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

