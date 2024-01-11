Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Trading Up 3.4%

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.30 and last traded at $8.26. Approximately 1,445,433 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 3,212,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MLCO. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.60 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 320.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 19,681 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 62.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 25,852 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 18,696 shares during the period. 39.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

