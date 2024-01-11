Meter Governance Price Hits $3.11 on Exchanges (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for about $3.11 or 0.00006745 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $69.23 million and $426,458.45 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000048 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,793,514 coins and its circulating supply is 22,224,600 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 45,787,230 with 22,222,173 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 3.29315915 USD and is up 3.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $234,008.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

