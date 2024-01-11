Methanex (TSE:MX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $58.30

Shares of Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$58.30 and traded as high as C$61.55. Methanex shares last traded at C$60.78, with a volume of 48,174 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Methanex Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$60.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$58.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.90.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.05 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 11.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 4.2584425 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Methanex news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.48, for a total transaction of C$64,480.00. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

