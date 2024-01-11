MetisDAO (METIS) Market Capitalization Achieves $489.22 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $489.22 million and $94.44 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $106.96 or 0.00231061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00018143 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,274.15 or 0.99960214 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00010854 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00009289 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000073 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003427 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,420,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,573,674 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,420,000 with 4,573,673.52425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 93.00552109 USD and is up 12.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 162 active market(s) with $56,903,054.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

