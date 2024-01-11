Metro (ETR:B4B3) Trading 2.7% Higher

Metro AG (ETR:B4B3 – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €8.05 ($8.85) and last traded at €7.50 ($8.24). 12,074 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 361% from the average session volume of 2,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.30 ($8.02).

Metro Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of €6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.77.

About Metro

Metro AG operates as a food wholesale company in Germany and internationally. It operates bricks-and-mortar wholesale stores and delivery depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Classic Fine Foods, Pro à Pro, Aviludo, Pro a Pro Spain, Johan i Hallen & Bergfalk, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafés, catering companies, canteen operators, small grocery stores, and kiosks in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

