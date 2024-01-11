Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc (LON:MLC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $687.00

Shares of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc (LON:MLC – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 687 ($8.76) and traded as high as GBX 700 ($8.92). Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc shares last traded at GBX 687 ($8.76), with a volume of 16,158 shares changing hands.
Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc Stock Up 0.6 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 687 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 687. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 60.80.
About Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc
Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc owns, operates, leases, manages, and franchises hotels worldwide. It operates the Millennium Collection, Leng's Collection, M Collection, and Copthorne Collection hotels. The company operates 139 hotels with 40,323 rooms. It also offers hotel and resort management, and consultancy services; operates as a finance company and real estate investment trust; and acts as a liquor licensing holder.
