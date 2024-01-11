Mina (MINA) Hits Market Cap of $1.31 Billion

Mina (MINA) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Mina has a market cap of $1.31 billion and $153.68 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00002759 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mina has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mina Profile

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,113,493,133 coins and its circulating supply is 1,032,690,315 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,113,250,492.8400393 with 1,032,253,523.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 1.19773564 USD and is up 5.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $132,477,715.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

