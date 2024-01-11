MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Short Interest Up 237.8% in December

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,000 shares, a growth of 237.8% from the December 15th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MiNK Therapeutics Stock Performance

INKT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.98. 16,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,549. MiNK Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35.

Get MiNK Therapeutics alerts:

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that MiNK Therapeutics will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oracle Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $682,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in MiNK Therapeutics by 1,312.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 135,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MiNK Therapeutics by 266.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 67,428 shares in the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. It's product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MiNK Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiNK Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.