MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Short Interest Up 237.8% in December

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,000 shares, a growth of 237.8% from the December 15th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
MiNK Therapeutics Stock Performance
INKT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.98. 16,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,549. MiNK Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35.
MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that MiNK Therapeutics will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of MiNK Therapeutics
MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile
MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. It's product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MiNK Therapeutics
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 11 best growth stocks to buy now
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 7 best hotel REITs to buy now
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- 6 largest healthcare REITs to buy and how to invest
Receive News & Ratings for MiNK Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiNK Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.