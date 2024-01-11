MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Short Interest Up 237.8% in December

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKTGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,000 shares, a growth of 237.8% from the December 15th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MiNK Therapeutics Stock Performance

INKT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.98. 16,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,549. MiNK Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKTGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that MiNK Therapeutics will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MiNK Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oracle Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $682,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in MiNK Therapeutics by 1,312.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 135,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MiNK Therapeutics by 266.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 67,428 shares in the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. It's product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

