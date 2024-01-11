Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $99.80

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 99.80 ($1.27) and traded as high as GBX 101 ($1.29). Mitie Group shares last traded at GBX 97.50 ($1.24), with a volume of 736,467 shares.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.59) price objective on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Monday, November 6th.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Mitie Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,285.71%.
In related news, insider Mary Reilly purchased 2,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £2,098 ($2,674.31). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,537 shares of company stock valued at $254,846. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.
