Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $1,538,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 36.5% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 33.7% in the second quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 94,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 23,734 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.46. 2,156,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,784,550. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.13 and a 200 day moving average of $70.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

