Moonbeam 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $16.32 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $358.65 million and approximately $16.32 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000948 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00084852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00027773 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00023660 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007793 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006283 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,101,113,659 coins and its circulating supply is 821,522,528 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

