MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Announces Earnings Results

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.31 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Up 1.3 %

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $93.81 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $105.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSM shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $284,963.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $284,963.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $1,331,478.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,052 shares in the company, valued at $131,106,581.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,881,595. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 224.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 115.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 89.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth about $202,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile



MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

