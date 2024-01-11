MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 603,911 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 362,252 shares.The stock last traded at $551.92 and had previously closed at $546.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $554.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $650.00 to $554.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $568.29.

Get MSCI alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSCI

MSCI Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $530.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $520.63.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.67 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSCI

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,227,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,855,000 after buying an additional 82,761 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,260,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,159,615,000 after buying an additional 15,184 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,042,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,653,000 after buying an additional 240,639 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,893,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $971,634,000 after buying an additional 30,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,506,000 after buying an additional 46,934 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.