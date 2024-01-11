MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Increases Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.465 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

MV Oil Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 43.9% annually over the last three years.

MV Oil Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MVO stock opened at $12.35 on Thursday. MV Oil Trust has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.45.

MV Oil Trust ( NYSE:MVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on MV Oil Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 24,891 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 446.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

