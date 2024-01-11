Nano Achieves Market Cap of $152.65 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. Nano has a total market cap of $152.65 million and $3.84 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00002485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,109.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.49 or 0.00590962 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.79 or 0.00155695 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00064672 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008797 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.24 or 0.00338837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.88 or 0.00205763 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000571 BTC.

About Nano

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.