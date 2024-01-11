Nano (XNO) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $171,327.13

Nano (XNO) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 11th. Nano has a market cap of $151.92 million and approximately $171,327.13 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00002441 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,703.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.50 or 0.00598455 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.11 or 0.00154406 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00061881 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008666 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.76 or 0.00327091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.70 or 0.00200630 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000573 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

