National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $76.28

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $76.28 and traded as high as $79.95. National Presto Industries shares last traded at $79.82, with a volume of 12,559 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Presto Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NPK

National Presto Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $570.05 million, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.31.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $83.14 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in National Presto Industries by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after buying an additional 57,484 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 53.4% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 146,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 51,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 17.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after acquiring an additional 45,830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in National Presto Industries by 335.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 35,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

About National Presto Industries

(Get Free Report)

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.