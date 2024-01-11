NEAR Protocol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $402.96 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.69 billion and $402.96 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $3.67 or 0.00007912 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00085227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00027904 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00022907 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006365 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000961 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,004,666,471 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 1,004,666,471 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.56035928 USD and is up 9.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 340 active market(s) with $304,017,612.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

