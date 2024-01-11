Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $83.45 and last traded at $83.45. Approximately 183 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.25.

Separately, Barclays raised Nemetschek from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.75.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

