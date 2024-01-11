Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Neogen updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Neogen Trading Down 0.3 %

NEOG stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.69. The stock had a trading volume of 130,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,401. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Neogen has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $24.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.47.

Insider Activity at Neogen

In other news, Director William T. Boehm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,509 shares in the company, valued at $425,469.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William T. Boehm purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,469.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas Edward Jones purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 36,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,107.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Neogen during the first quarter worth about $29,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Neogen from $24.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Further Reading

