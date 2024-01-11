Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.85 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. Neogen’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Neogen updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Neogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $18.75 on Thursday. Neogen has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEOG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Neogen from $24.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Insider Activity

In other Neogen news, Director William T. Boehm acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,469.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Douglas Edward Jones purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $151,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,107.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William T. Boehm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,509 shares in the company, valued at $425,469.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neogen

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at $451,277,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at $147,849,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Neogen by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,780,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,225,000 after buying an additional 216,035 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at $84,319,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter worth about $72,680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Featured Stories

