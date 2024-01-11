Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.85 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Neogen updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Neogen Trading Up 3.1 %

NEOG opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -170.45 and a beta of 1.13. Neogen has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $24.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEOG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Neogen from $24.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neogen news, COO Douglas Edward Jones acquired 10,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,107.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William T. Boehm acquired 2,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,469.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas Edward Jones purchased 10,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,107.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neogen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Neogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $451,277,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Neogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,849,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Neogen by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,780,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,225,000 after acquiring an additional 216,035 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Neogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,319,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Neogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,680,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

