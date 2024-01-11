Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Neogen updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Neogen Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -170.45 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average is $19.47. Neogen has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $24.09.

Get Neogen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William T. Boehm purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,469.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Neogen news, COO Douglas Edward Jones acquired 10,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 36,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,107.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William T. Boehm acquired 2,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,469.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Neogen by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 75,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Neogen by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Neogen by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Neogen by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Neogen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 305,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Neogen from $24.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 28th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEOG

About Neogen

(Get Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.