NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.240-1.280 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NETSTREIT also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 1.210-1.230 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of NETSTREIT from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NETSTREIT from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.22.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NTST

NETSTREIT Stock Up 0.8 %

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

NTST stock opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 143.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.00. NETSTREIT has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 630.82%.

Institutional Trading of NETSTREIT

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 18.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 35.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT during the third quarter worth approximately $361,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 760,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,852,000 after acquiring an additional 32,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 8.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 418,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,515,000 after acquiring an additional 33,070 shares during the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.