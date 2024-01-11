NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Stock Price Down 2.7%

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Free Report) was down 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 84,031 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 114,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

NeuBase Therapeutics Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01.

Institutional Trading of NeuBase Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 48,255 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 11.9% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 256,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 64.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 44,791 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 18.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 24.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.

