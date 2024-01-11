Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN:NHS opened at $7.99 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $9.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NHS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth $50,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

