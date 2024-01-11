New World Advisors LLC Invests $251,000 in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MODG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at $76,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at $842,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at $332,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at $1,080,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In related news, CAO Jennifer L. Thomas purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,500.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $128,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 611,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,138,302.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer L. Thomas purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,500.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 19,775 shares of company stock valued at $228,773 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MODG traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $14.29. 1,178,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,745,407. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $25.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.83.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.82.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

