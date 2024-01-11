NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Short Interest Up 675.0% in December

NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 675.0% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 124.0 days.

NICE Price Performance

Shares of NICE stock remained flat at $197.00 during trading on Thursday. NICE has a one year low of $196.50 and a one year high of $197.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.17.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

