Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.43 and last traded at $6.41. 23,749 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 40,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.32.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides various logistics services worldwide. It operates through Liner & Logistics Business, Bulk Shipping Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

