Nortec Minerals (CVE:NVT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Nortec Minerals Corp. (CVE:NVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 3000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Nortec Minerals Stock Up 25.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$1.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03.

Nortec Minerals Company Profile

Nortec Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, zinc, copper, lead, silver, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Tammela project located in southwest Finland; the Sturgeon Lake VMS property located in Ontario, Canada; and the Mattagami River zinc project located in Ontario, Canada.

