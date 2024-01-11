North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.98

North American Palladium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PALDF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.98 and traded as low as $14.98. North American Palladium shares last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 21,600 shares traded.
North American Palladium Stock Up 0.3 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 2.08.
About North American Palladium
North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
