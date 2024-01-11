Northern Frontier (CVE:FFF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Northern Frontier Corp (CVE:FFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.02. Northern Frontier shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 149,000 shares.

Northern Frontier Stock Down 20.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02.

Northern Frontier Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Frontier Corp., formerly Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a Canada-based provider of civil construction, excavation, fabrication and maintenance services to the industrial industry. The Company provides bulk water transfer services, and installs and dismantles remote workforce lodging and modular offices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Frontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.