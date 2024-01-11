Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 320.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NVZMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DNB Markets raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

OTCMKTS NVZMY traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $53.59. 8,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,523. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Novozymes A/S has a 1-year low of $38.75 and a 1-year high of $55.54.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $650.74 million for the quarter. Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 22.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Novozymes A/S will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in North America, India, Japan, the Middle East, Africa, South East Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

